Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,549 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of SVB Financial Group worth $156,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $595.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

