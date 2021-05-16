Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,530 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $152,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $202.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

