Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Ecolab worth $149,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $224.06 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

