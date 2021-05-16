Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of State Street worth $151,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

STT stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 129.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

