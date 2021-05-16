Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.63% of ESCO Technologies worth $151,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 955,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

