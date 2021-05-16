Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.75% of Plexus worth $152,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,315. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

