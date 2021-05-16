Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,118 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of Pentair worth $143,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

