Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,802 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Align Technology worth $152,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $569.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $579.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.