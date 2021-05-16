Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 153,778 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.34% of Hub Group worth $142,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

