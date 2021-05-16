Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 166,920 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,536,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.02% of SkyWest worth $142,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

