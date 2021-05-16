Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,241 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Cadence Design Systems worth $154,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 267,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,304,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

