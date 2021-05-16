Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 188,876 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,939,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.81% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $157,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

