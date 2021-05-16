Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,605 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of EOG Resources worth $156,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,176,000 after buying an additional 1,095,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after buying an additional 995,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of EOG opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.