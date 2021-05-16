Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 203,360 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 203,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Gentex worth $151,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $1,010,900. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.