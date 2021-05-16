Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,311 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.63% of BankUnited worth $149,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.24.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.