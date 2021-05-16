Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 403,265 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of Werner Enterprises worth $152,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

WERN stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

