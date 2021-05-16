Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,329 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.57% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $146,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $180.39. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

