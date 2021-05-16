Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,080 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Copart worth $153,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.