Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 554,852 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.95% of Fulton Financial worth $143,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

