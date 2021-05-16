Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 954,325 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.82% of Janus Henderson Group worth $157,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.