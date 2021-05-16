Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $156.63 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,907,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.30% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

