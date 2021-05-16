Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.26% of ManTech International worth $153,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $31,028,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

MANT stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.