Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.83% of World Fuel Services worth $153,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:INT opened at $33.80 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,137 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

