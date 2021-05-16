Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Diodes by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,257,493. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Truist upped their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.