Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

