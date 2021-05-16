Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $95,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after buying an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after buying an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $116.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.