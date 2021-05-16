Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,990 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 8.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Discovery worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

