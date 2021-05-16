Ditto Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ditto has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1,310.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ditto has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

