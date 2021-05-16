Diversified LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Diversified LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Diversified LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76.

