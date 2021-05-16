Diversified LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.56 and a 1 year high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

