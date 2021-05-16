Diversified LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.25 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.