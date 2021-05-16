Diversified LLC Purchases New Position in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:DFND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF makes up 1.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFND opened at $36.42 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

