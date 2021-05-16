dKargo Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $124.69 million and $5.99 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dKargo has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

