DMScript Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. DMScript has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $200,757.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00089177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00466387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00232994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004860 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.01165237 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

