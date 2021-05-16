DMScript Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. DMScript has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $524,707.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00526592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00232288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.98 or 0.01175835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00041021 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

