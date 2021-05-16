DNotes (NOTE) Trading Down 30.3% Over Last Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $18,446.87 and approximately $95,408.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DNotes has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DNotes

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

