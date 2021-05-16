Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will announce $22.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the highest is $22.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $91.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.10 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $128.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCBO. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Docebo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $47.98 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

