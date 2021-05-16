Dock (DOCK) Hits Market Cap of $61.64 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Dock has a market cap of $61.64 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00096129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.