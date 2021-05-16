Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $162.27 million and $2.22 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00077699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001081 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

