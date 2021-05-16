DogeCash (DOGEC) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $1.47 million and $395.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DogeCash has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003551 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,867,213 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

