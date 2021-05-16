Dogecoin Trading Down 9.4% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion and approximately $9.23 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.13 or 0.00637220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,624,091,405 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

