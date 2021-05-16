Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.85 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1,293.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 346,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,221,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $32,561,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.31. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

