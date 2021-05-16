DomRaider Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. One DomRaider coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $608.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

