Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0183

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $184,527.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.