DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Capitalization Achieves $462,716.44

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $462,716.44 and approximately $11,818.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.37 or 0.00636735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.