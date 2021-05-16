Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEI. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

