Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.