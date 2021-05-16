Dovu (DOV) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $23.83 million and $2.25 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dovu has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.