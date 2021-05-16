Dovu Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $2.48 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

