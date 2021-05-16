DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.50

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $722,430.62 and $14,988.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00103801 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00812939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002427 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.